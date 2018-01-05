North Carolina man charged after fatally punching man

Police have charged a North Carolina man with murder after he punched another man in the head at a store.

High Point police told local media outlets that officers responding to a report of a fight at a Walmart on Tuesday found 34-year-old Raymond S. Collier of Wilmington unconscious on the floor of the store. Authorities say surveillance video showed a man punching Collier in the face, knocking him to the floor and going through Collier's pockets.

Police said Collier died at a Winston-Salem hospital the following day.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Samed Ali Shah on Thursday and charged him with first-degree murder. He's jailed without bond, and it's not known if he has an attorney. He's scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.