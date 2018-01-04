Warren Buffett remains optimistic about America's future

Billionaire Warren Buffett remains optimistic about the U.S. economy and the nation's prospects for the future.

Buffett wrote an essay for Time magazine that appeared online Thursday. In it, he explained why he often says that most American children will live better than their parents.

Buffett says that even if the economy continues to grow at a modest pace of about 2 percent a year, the next generation of Americans will fare better because the population will grow at a slower rate.

Buffett says American businesses will also continue to innovate.

Buffett is the investor who has led the Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate for more than 50 years. His company owns more than 90 businesses, including BNSF railroad, Geico insurance and several utilities.