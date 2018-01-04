Remains of US soldier killed in Afghanistan back home

The remains of an American soldier killed fighting in eastern Afghanistan are back home.

Sgt. 1st Class Mihail Golin's remains arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday. The 34-year-old was from Fort Lee, New Jersey.

A military statement issued Tuesday said four other soldiers were wounded in the Jan. 1 battle in the Achin district of Nangarhar province. It said two of the wounded were in stable condition and the other two have returned to duty.

Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, says "we are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own."

The United States formally concluded its combat mission in Afghanistan at the end of 2014 but still carries out operations against the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate, both of which are active in Nangarhar.