Officials: Jail inmate injures corrections officer

Officials say a corrections officer has been attacked at a West Virginia jail.

WVNS-TV reports a release from the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety says the inmate, Jonathan Jackson, is facing a malicious wounding charge in the Jan. 2 attack at Southern Regional Jail.

The charge comes less than a week after Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency over short-staffing at jails. Justice issued an executive order Dec. 30 authorizing the use of the West Virginia National Guard to help keep watch over juvenile and adult lockups until a permanent solution is found.

The injured officer hasn't been identified, but the station reports he is improving.

