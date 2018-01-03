Las Vegas shooting victims can now apply for financial help

Victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting can now apply for financial help if they meet criteria set by an oversight committee.

A link to apply for assistance from the Las Vegas Victims' Fund became available this week. More than $22 million has been raised to assist victims.

The protocol established by the committee calls for most of the donations to be distributed to relatives of those killed and victims whose injuries left them with permanent brain damage or paralysis.

Individuals who were physically injured and hospitalized can also submit a claim. So can those who received medical treatment for physical injuries on an emergency or outpatient basis on or before Oct. 10.

Claims will be accepted through Jan. 31. Payments are expected to begin March 5.