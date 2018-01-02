Man accused of obstructing terror probe remains jailed

A Virginia man accused of obstructing a terrorism investigation by destroying a thumb drive will remain in jail for at least another week.

Twenty-one-year-old Sean Duncan of Sterling made an initial appearance Tuesday in federal court after his arrest Friday. A magistrate ordered that Duncan remain jailed pending a Jan. 8 hearing.

According to an FBI affidavit, agents were preparing to execute a search warrant on Duncan's home when he ran out the back door and tossed a bag with a crushed thumb drive over agents' heads.

The affidavit says Duncan has been under FBI scrutiny since February 2016, when he was living in the Pittsburgh suburbs. Family members told authorities that Duncan had converted to Islam and may have become radicalized.