Christian school teacher, 43, accused of sex romp with teen student

A former teacher at a Christian school in Maine was arrested days before Christmas after she allegedly sexually assaulted a student under the age of 14-years-old, officials said.

Nancy Leigh Ann Brann, 43, was taken into custody Dec. 21 after turning herself in at a local jail, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The alleged offenses took place during the fall of 2016 when Brann was a teacher at the Coastal Christian School in Waldoboro, located about 60 miles northeast of Portland.

SUBSTITUTE TEACHER, 23, ACCUSED OF HAVING SEX WITH TWO STUDENTS, INCLUDING 14-YEAR-OLD

“There is no information the school administration had any knowledge of these alleged offenses prior to being notified by investigators,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff's office said the victim was a student under the age of 14 years old at the time, but did not disclose the student's gender. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request by Fox News for further information.

Brann was dismissed by the school shortly after the offenses for unrelated issues, the sheriff's office said.

The 43-year-old is being held on $10,000 bail, unsecured, with the conditions that she not have contact with the victim, not return to Coastal Christian School and have no contact with children under the age of 16.