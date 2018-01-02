Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sex Crimes

Christian school teacher, 43, accused of sex romp with teen student

Fox News
Nancy Leigh Ann Brann is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old student when she was a teacher at Coastal Christian School in Maine.

Nancy Leigh Ann Brann is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old student when she was a teacher at Coastal Christian School in Maine.  (LCSO)

A former teacher at a Christian school in Maine was arrested days before Christmas after she allegedly sexually assaulted a student under the age of 14-years-old, officials said.

Nancy Leigh Ann Brann, 43, was taken into custody Dec. 21 after turning herself in at a local jail, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The alleged offenses took place during the fall of 2016 when Brann was a teacher at the Coastal Christian School in Waldoboro, located about 60 miles northeast of Portland.

SUBSTITUTE TEACHER, 23, ACCUSED OF HAVING SEX WITH TWO STUDENTS, INCLUDING 14-YEAR-OLD

“There is no information the school administration had any knowledge of these alleged offenses prior to being notified by investigators,” the sheriff’s office said.

Psychiatrist Dr. Gail Saltz explains the theories behind female teacher sex crimes from all perspectives: the perpetrator, the victim, and the public Video

Female teacher sex crimes: Psychological explanations

The sheriff's office said the victim was a student under the age of 14 years old at the time, but did not disclose the student's gender. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request by Fox News for further information. 

Brann was dismissed by the school shortly after the offenses for unrelated issues, the sheriff's office said. 

The 43-year-old is being held on $10,000 bail, unsecured, with the conditions that she not have contact with the victim, not return to Coastal Christian School and have no contact with children under the age of 16.