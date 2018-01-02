Arkansas deputies fatally shoot man suspected in 2 slayings

Authorities in Arkansas say deputies have fatally shot a man suspected in a double slaying.

The deaths happened Monday near the small town of Romance, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. White County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Phillip Miller says authorities responding to a possible shooting found a woman dead and a wounded man who died on the way to a hospital.

Miller says deputies found the suspect on the property. Miller says the man pointed a gun at them and multiple deputies opened fire, killing him.

Arkansas State Police agents are investigating the officer-involved shooting and local authorities are investigating the earlier shootings. Miller says it's not yet clear what led to the double killing.