The Latest: Deputies wounded in shooting in suburban Denver

The Latest on shooting in suburban Denver that left sheriff's deputies wounded (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

Authorities in Colorado say an emergency shelter has been set up in the aftermath of a shooting in suburban Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said via its Twitter account that anyone who has "been displaced from their homes" after police were called to the shooting scene in Highlands Ranch can go to the East Ridge recreation center for shelter.

Earlier Sunday, the sheriff's office said "multiple" deputies were wounded at the Copper Canyon Apartments after being called there to investigate a domestic disturbance.

No information was made available on their conditions or how many deputies were hurt. It was unclear whether anyone else was hurt.

It was also not immediately clear whether anyone was in custody.

__

8:45 a.m.

Authorities in Colorado say a number of deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said via its Twitter account on Sunday that shots were fired in the course of the investigation and "multiple" deputies were injured.

The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows.

No information was given on whether anyone else was injured.

___

