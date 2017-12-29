Spray of foul-smelling liquid at supermarket could get man 13 years in prison

A South Carolina man faces up to 13 years in prison if convicted on charges that he sprayed a foul-smelling liquid, believed to be feces, on a supermarket's produce in October.

Pau Hang, 41, pleaded not guilty to federal charges Wednesday folowing his arrest Oct. 15, WNCN-TV reported.

A store manager saw him spray liquid with a fecal odor on the produce and other items at a Harris Teeter store in Charleston, authorities said.

A police report said Hang was a "disgruntled contractor" for the store who was angry because he thought the business owed him money.

A federal grand jury indicted Hang earlier this month on charges of attempting to tamper with a consumer product and tainting a consumer product to cause commercial harm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.