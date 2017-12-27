At least 3 reportedly wounded in shooting at Tennessee mall; 4 detained

At least three people were wounded and four people were detained after a shooting at a Tennessee mall Tuesday night, Fox 13 Memphis reported.

The shooting occurred at around 7:10 p.m. outside the Wolfchase Galleria in Memphis, police said. Four people, including two men and two women were detained, according to authorities.

The three victims were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

The shooting forced the mall to close early as police launched their investigation.

The station reported that a gun was recovered in a parking lot near JC Penney, but it was still unclear whether the weapon was related to the shooting.