Teen thought to be neo-Nazi charged in deaths of girlfriend's parents

Family members say a Virginia couple tried to get their teenage daughter to end a relationship with a boyfriend whom the parents believed espoused neo-Nazi views.

Now that boyfriend, 17, has been charged with killing the parents.

Police say the teen fatally shot Scott Fricker, 48, and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, of Reston, after they caught the teen in their 16-year-old daughter's bedroom around 5 a.m. Friday and tried to get him to leave, the Washington Post reported.

After allegedly shooting the parents, the boy, of Lorton, Va., shot himself in the head, but has survived, police said. He remains unidentified because of his age.

On Dec. 17, Kuhn-Fricker sent an email to the principal of the Fairfax County, Va., private school that the daughter and her boyfriend attended, alerting the principal about her concern regarding the boy’s beliefs.

In the email, the Post reported, she attached images of the boy’s social media account in which he had retweeted messages praising Hitler, supporting Nazi book burnings, calling for "white revolution," and making derogatory comments about Jews.

“I would feel a little bad reporting him if his online access was to basically be a normal teen, but he is a monster, and I have no pity for people like that,” the mother wrote in the email. “He made these choices. He is spreading hate.”

The girl’s family staged an intervention Wednesday, took her to a friend’s house in Washington, D.C., and tried to convince her to stay away from him. The girl eventually agreed it was in her best interests to end the relationship, the Post reported.

The parents went to check in on their daughter Friday morning, after possibly hearing a sound, a detective told the girlfriend’s grandmother. They discovered the boyfriend in their daughter’s bedroom. The girl’s father shouted at the boy, told him to leave and never return. The boy then pulled out a gun and fatally shot both parents before turning the gun on himself.

The police reportedly haven’t discovered a motive but family members and friends blamed it on “the couple’s struggle to keep hate out of their home,” the Post reported, citing family members.

The teen has been charged with two counts of murder. He is in a hospital in critical condition.

The boy's family declined to comment.