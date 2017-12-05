The Latest: Video expert: Images show men fought on ground

The Latest on the sentencing of a former South Carolina officer in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A forensic expert says video of a white former South Carolina officer shooting a black motorist shows the two men fought on the ground before the fatal shooting.

Grant Fredericks testified Tuesday that he stabilized the blurry cellphone video shot by a bystander to show that former officer Michael Slager and Walter Scott tussled on the ground before the April 2015 shooting.

Slager has said he shot Scott in self-defense after the 50-year-old Scott reached for his stun gun.

Fredericks also says he heard Slager tell Scott, "Let go of my Taser before I shoot you." That audio came from a microphone on Slager's uniform, not the bystander's video.

Slager has been jailed since pleading guilty in May to violating Scott's civil rights. He faces a possible life sentence.

10:45 a.m.

Prosecutors have rested their sentencing case against a white former South Carolina officer facing federal prison time for the shooting death of an unarmed black man.

A judge this week is considering how much time Michael Slager should spend in prison. The officer has been in jail since pleading guilty in May to violating Walter Scott's civil rights.

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday. Slager's attorneys called a forensic video analyst as their first witness.

On Monday, federal prosecutors put up three witnesses, including an FBI expert who analyzed a bystander's video of the shooting. Agent Anthony Imel testified the video showed Slager's stun gun was behind him on the ground as the officer shot Scott following an April 2015 traffic stop.

Slager has said he shot Scott in self-defense after Scott grabbed his stun gun.

5:20 a.m.

The cellphone video of a white South Carolina officer shooting an unarmed black motorist as he ran away is again being scrutinized in court.

Except this time, the audience is a federal judge deciding how long the officer will spend in prison instead of a jury of 12 trying to decide if he's guilty of murder.

The sentencing hearing for ex-officer Michael Slager continues Tuesday morning. It started a day earlier with his attorneys playing cellphone and dashcam video that showed the traffic stop and the shooting itself.

The 36-year-old former North Charleston police officer has been in jail since pleading guilty in May to violating Walter Scott's civil rights.

Slager faces up to life in prison, but federal sentencing officials have recommended between 10 to nearly 13 years.