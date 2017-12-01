18-year-old arrested in shooting that killed boy, hurt 5

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a Cleveland shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded five teenagers outside a row of stores.

Police say an 18-year-old wanted on an aggravated murder warrant was taken into custody Friday.

Cleveland.com reports that court records accuse him of firing the shots that killed Abdel Bashiti, a seventh-grader from Parma.

The boy was with his father when they walked outside their family's beauty supply store after the shooting began.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 21-year-old woman also have been arrested in connection with the shooting on Nov. 24.

Police say at least 20 shots were fired at a group of teenage boys standing outside a liquor store. Five were wounded.