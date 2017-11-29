The Latest: Reno gunman may have had mental issues

The Latest on a gunman who was killed by police in Reno after taking a hostage and opening fire from a high-rise condominium (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Reno police say a gunman who was killed by a SWAT team after he opened fire on a downtown street from the eighth-floor of a condominium may have been suffering from mental issues.

Sparks police officer Ken Gallop said Wednesday his department is investigating Tuesday night's shooting. No one else was seriously hurt.

Reno Deputy Police Chief Tom Robinson says radio chatter indicated the suspect who had taken a woman hostage may have been seeing things.

Robinson says the man appears to have been in his mid- to late-20s. It's not clear if he or the hostage lived in the Montage apartment building a block off the main casino drag.

Stephen Paddock, who killed 58 people from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino, had owned a unit at the Montage. Records show he sold the property in December 2016.

Robinson says police don't know if the shooting may have been a copycat.

____

6:45 a.m.

An officer-involved shooting is under way in Reno after police shot and killed a gunman who took a hostage and opened fire on the streets below from the eighth floor of a downtown condominium.

Sparks police officer Ken Gallop said Wednesday the gunman was killed after Reno police and a county SWAT team converged on his room in the high-rise a block off the main casino strip shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

He says another woman suffered a superficial wound to her hand but the hostage is safe. No other injuries have been reported.

Police shut down several streets and evacuated the surrounding area when the gunman opened fire from the luxury apartment building.

Gallop says it appears he acted alone. He says an investigation is under way in compliance with the regional officer involved shooting protocol.