Charges considered against hunter who fatally shot woman

Authorities say a grand jury will decide whether to bring criminal charges against a western New York hunter who shot and killed a neighbor he mistook for a deer. Mourners, meantime, are saying their final goodbyes to a woman described by her husband as an angel.

The Chautauqua County sheriff's office says Rosemary Billquist was killed Thanksgiving eve while walking her dogs behind her home after sunset, when hunting is illegal.

District Attorney Patrick Swanson says Tuesday his office will ask a grand jury to consider charges of criminally negligent homicide or reckless conduct that resulted in Billquist's death. Either could result in prison for the 34-year-old hunter, Thomas Jadlowski.

Jadlowski couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday.

Billquist's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, following a wake Tuesday.