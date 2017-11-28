California skydiving instructor suffers broken bones after rescuing student mid-fall

A California skydiving instructor is being hailed as a hero after she saved a student who lost control during a free fall.

The unidentified female instructor came to the rescue of the student after she started spinning during her first ever jump Sunday afternoon. With the assistance of the instructor, the student’s parachute was deployed at 2,500 feet and she managed to safely land inside the drop zone.

According to Skydive San Diego General Manager Greg Lund, the instructor’s parachute deployed at only 1,500 feet.

“It’s low. There’s not a lot of time for anything other than to get a parachute out and to land,” Lund told Fox 5.

The instructor suffered a broken leg and ankle during the hard landing and was airlifted to Scripps Mercy hospital

“Her focus was to save that student’s life – kudos to her because that’s exactly what she did,” Lund added.

Read more from Fox 5 San Diego.