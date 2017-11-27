The Latest: Police seek help finding man who fired in mall

The Latest on the investigation of a shot fired in a crowded mall (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Police are asking the public for help finding a man who fired a gun in an upstate New York mall crowded with holiday shoppers.

Wallkill police Chief Robert Hertman describes the man as white or Hispanic and about 6-foot-2, with dark hair, a beard and a mustache. The man was wearing a dark jacket and khaki pants and was with a woman, a young child and an infant. The woman is described as having blonde hair and wearing a dark jacket and maroon pants.

Hertman said Monday it's still unknown if the Sunday afternoon shooting at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Wallkill was intentional. He says a woman and her 12-year-old son suffered minor injuries but he doesn't know if they were hit by the gunshot.

___

9:55 a.m.

Police are looking for the man who fired a gun in an upstate New York mall crowded with holiday shoppers, injuring a woman and her 12-year-old son and sending people scrambling for cover.

Authorities in the Orange County town of Wallkill say a handgun was discharged around 3 p.m. Sunday at the Galleria at Crystal Run. Wallkill Police Chief Robert Hertman said at news conference Sunday evening that the two victims suffered minor injuries to their lower extremities. Police didn't know if they had been hit by the single round that was fired.

Police on Monday are still trying to determine if the incident outside an American Eagle clothing store on the mall's upper level was intentional or an accident.

The shooting occurred on one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.