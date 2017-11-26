Pair charged in assault, robbery of 92-year-old woman

Two people have been arrested in connection with the assault of a 92-year-old woman who was pushed down and robbed in Massachusetts.

Kayla Noel-Brown and Markell Cruz face arraignment Monday in Quincy on robbery and assault charges. It's unclear if they have attorneys.

State police say Noel-Brown was noticed Saturday by a trooper who recognized her from a Quincy police social media page. The trooper contacted local police.

Police say Noel-Brown and Cruz, who was with her, were taken into custody.

Doris Prendiville told police she had been walking home Nov. 19 when a man threw her to the ground and ran away with her purse.

A woman helped Prendiville back into her building, but police say surveillance video captured the woman speaking with the suspect shortly before the robbery.