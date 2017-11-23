Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Corrections officer severely hurt in Kansas City jail attack

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –  Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say a corrections officer was assaulted by a prisoner at the Jackson County Regional Correctional Center and is in critical condition.

The Kansas City Star reports police were dispatched to a local hospital Wednesday night in response to an assault. A supervisor told police that the corrections officer was in the jail when he was attacked.

The newspaper reported that the officer suffered life-threatening injuries.