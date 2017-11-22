Thieves steal 1,800 gallons of vodka from LA distillery

Police are searching for thieves who swiped more than 1,800 (6,800 liters) gallons of vodka from a Los Angeles distillery.

Investigators say the suspects sawed through dead bolts to get inside a storage room at the Fog Shots distillery

Company representative Art Gukasayan says the thieves made away with about 90 percent of the company's holiday inventory and that the take was worth about $278,000.

KABC-TV reported Wednesday that detectives are examining surveillance footage that shows three men behind a razor wire fence. One of them climbs the fence and knocks the camera over before the break-in.

