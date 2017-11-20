Officer who shot at teens gets 5-year prison sentence

A five year prison sentence has been handed a Chicago police officer convicted of shooting at a car full of teenagers.

Officer Marco Proano was convicted in August of two counts of civil rights violations.

Prosecutors said he fired into the car as it backed up after being stopped for speeding. Dashcam video shows him firing toward a person inside the car. Proano's attorney, Daniel Herbert, contended an officer is allowed by law to use deadly force if he believes the target poses a threat.

In handing down the sentence Monday, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman said at the time of the shooting, Proano was not acting as a police officer, but was the "source of chaos and violence."

An effort by the Chicago Police Department to fire Proano is pending.