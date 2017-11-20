Murder trial in Ohio firefighter's arson death set to resume

Attorneys are ready to resume their defense of an Ohio homeowner and his nephew charged in a 2015 house arson that resulted in a firefighter's death.

Prosecutors say homeowner Lester Parker solicited nephew William "Billy" Tucker to set the fire that led to the death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman. The firefighter fell through a floor of the burning home.

Prosecutors say Parker wanted to collect insurance money.

Parker and Tucker have pleaded not guilty to murder and arson counts. A former girlfriend of Tucker testified for the defense that she was with him after the time of the fire and that he had no smell of gasoline or smoke on him.

Wolterman's death was the first of a Hamilton firefighter in the line of duty since 1971.