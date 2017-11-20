Bitauto Holdngs reports 3Q loss

BEIJING (AP) _ Bitauto Holdings Ltd. (BITA) on Monday reported a loss of $92.8 million in its third quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The marketing company focused on the automotive industry posted revenue of $351.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Bitauto Holdngs said it expects revenue in the range of $360.7 million to $368.2 million.

Bitauto Holdngs shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 75 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BITA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BITA