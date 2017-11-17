One World Observatory is a Winter 'ONEderland' for holidays

The observatory atop One World Trade got a makeover for the holidays.

A "Winter ONEderland" opened Friday at One World Observatory.

A snowy owl named Ollie is a mascot for the experience, appearing in various animated displays. The installations include a giant snow globe designed for selfies with the skyline behind it.

The time-lapse video that visitors see in the elevator ride up now includes a snowfall along with its depiction of the creation of New York City's skyline across the centuries.

Santa will be available for visits 102 floors up Fridays through Sundays until Christmas Eve.

The menu at One World's restaurant is also featuring holiday specials.

The ONEderland experience ends Jan. 7.