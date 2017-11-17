Attorney in 'Making A Murderer' case files notice of appeal

An attorney for a Wisconsin man convicted of homicide in a case featured on the Netflix series "Making A Murderer" has filed a notice of appeal after getting no response from a judge she asked to reconsider a prior ruling against a new trial.

Kathleen Zellner, an attorney for Steven Avery, filed a 113-page document with Judge Angela Sutkiewicz on Thursday seeking the reconsideration. She says she has new testimony and new evidence. She followed that up Friday with the notice of appeal.

The judge last month rejected a new trial, saying Avery's attorneys failed to establish any grounds to warrant a new trial. Avery and his nephew were sentenced to life in prison for the 2005 slaying of Teresa Halbach, a 25-year-old photographer. Avery maintains police framed him.