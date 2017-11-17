101-year-old man identified as California wildfires victim

A 101-year-old man who told his wife to flee last month's deadly Northern California wildfires without him is the latest victim of the devastating blazes to be identified by coroner's officials.

The Press Democrat of Santa Rosa reported Friday that authorities identified the elderly man as longtime Santa Rosa resident Tak-Fu Hung. He was one of at least 43 people killed by the fires that raged across a huge swath of Northern California wine country.

Hung's granddaughter told the newspaper her grandfather, who had fought against the Communists in China's 1949 revolution, got as far as the front door of his burning home when he told his 76-year-old wife, Helen, he could not make it through the flames.

"He told her, 'Just go,'" Rosanne O'Hara said by phone from San Francisco. "He would not make it. He couldn't make it."

She said Helen Hung sought shelter behind a wall in the family's front yard and later by lying for hours on a neighbor's driveway as the flames passed over her. She suffered multiple burns but is recovering in a skilled nursing facility.

"The flames went over her repeatedly, but she was far away from brush, so that the fire wasn't constantly on her," O'Hara said.

She described her grandfather as a friendly, outgoing man who enjoyed conversation and was remarkably healthy for his age, only recently having begun to use a cane. Often the center of attention, she said, he was "really good at commanding a room."

Born in China's Anhui province in 1915, Hung was a general in the Chinese army before he fled to Hong Kong and later Taiwan after Mao Zedong's Communist party came to power following the country's 1949 revolution.

He worked as a civil engineer in Taiwan, where he and his first wife raised six children before her death. After he retired he moved to San Francisco and later Santa Rosa.

His children and grandchildren followed him to the United States, O'Hara said, and his tri-level Santa Rosa home became the gathering place for holidays and other celebrations.

In a video posted Thursday on the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page Sheriff Rob Giordano identified Hung and two other victims of the fire. The others were Michael Charles Grabow, 40, of Santa Rosa and Marjorie Lenore Schwartz, 68, of Santa Rosa.

___

Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com