Washington cops looking for man who ran into, damaged car at intersection

It looks like a game of “Frogger” gone wrong.

Police in Washington State are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was captured in a strange traffic cam video running into a car, almost deliberately.

Video from the camera shows the man gearing up to sprint at an intersection in Bellevue on Wednesday while traffic still had the green light. He eventually takes off, making it about 75 percent of the way across the street before running into the side of an SUV that was traveling about 35 mph. The man's risky run damaged the vehicle.

After impact, the man grabs his skateboard and runs away from the scene.

Bellevue Police told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer the man is required to provide information to the other party since he was involved in a crash that caused damage to a vehicle -- regardless of whether or not he was a pedestrian.