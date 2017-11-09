Authorities search for 3 men who escaped Tennessee jail

Authorities are searching for three men who escaped from a Tennessee jail, including one charged with homicide.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 20-year-old Dylan Cecil Ferguson has been added to its list of the top 10 most wanted people.

He escaped from the Macon County Jail on Wednesday with two other men, Jeffrey Strong and Matt White.

Ferguson faces criminal homicide and other charges in connection with the death of a man in 2016. The agency says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The men may be traveling in a white 1990 Ford F-250 truck with Tennessee tag 3B5-7V2.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Ferguson's arrest.