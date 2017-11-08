Georgia Aquarium: Beluga whale calf dies before birth

Georgia Aquarium officials say a beluga whale calf died during the delivery process.

The aquarium announced Wednesday on Facebook that the mother, Qinu, began experiencing complications after several hours of labor on Tuesday.

The statement says the position and shape of the calf prevented the delivery and it died Tuesday before it could be born.

Officials say the beluga whale exhibit will remain closed.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Qinu came to Atlanta at the age of 2 from SeaWorld San Antonio in 2010. The aquarium announced the pregnancy in June.