Florida man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend, 3 others

A Florida man has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, her mother and two children.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that 37-year-old James Edward Bannister was found guilty Wednesday of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson.

Authorities say Bannister killed 6-year-old CorDerica Hill, 8-year-old CorDarrian Hill, 27-year-old Jocalyn Gray and 52-year-old Bridget Gray at a Marion County home in August 2011. He shot each victim once in the head and then set the house on fire.

Bannister and Jocalyn Gray had a child together. The Hill children belonged to Bridget Gray's boyfriend.

The jury that convicted Bannister will reconvene to decide whether he should be executed or serve a life sentence. A decision for the death penalty must be unanimous.

