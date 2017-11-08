Commentary on killings draws strength through repetition

A satirical website is responsible for one of the starkest commentaries on mass killings, and it draws its power through repetition.

After the Texas church shooting this week, The Onion posted for the sixth time a variation of the same article headlined: "'No Way to Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens."

This time the dateline was Sutherland Springs, Texas. Only the datelines and a few details change to reflect the most recent tragedy. Twenty-six people were killed in Sunday's shooting at a Baptist church.