The Latest: Injured student keeps perfect attendance intact

6:45 a.m.

One of the two high school students injured in the deadly terror attack on a New York City bike path returned to classes the day after to keep his perfect attendance record.

City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña says 17-year-old Noah Salz, of Brooklyn, was back at Stuyvesant High School on Wednesday, a day after being hurt when an Uzbek immigrant drove a rented truck down the West Side path, killing eight people and injuring 12.

The injured include Salz, a 14-year-old girl and two adults who were on a school bus hit by the truck. The girl remains hospitalized.

Farina says Salz told his mother he couldn't miss school because he was working on his perfect attendance. When the teen's bus didn't show up Wednesday, his mother used a car service to bring him to school.

12:20 a.m.

The eight people killed in a truck driver's rampage have been honored with a nighttime walk down the riverfront esplanade where the victims died as both investigators and terror-weary New Yorkers try to make sense of the crime.

Some of the marchers carried candles Thursday night. Others pushed bicycles in solidary with the victims, who were cut down on a bike path that runs the length of Manhattan's waterfront.

The walk took place hours after the city began installing protective barriers along the path.

President Donald Trump has tweeted out messages calling for the execution of suspect Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH' sah-YEE'-pawf). While Saipov's lawyer has said he hopes "everyone lets the judicial process play out."