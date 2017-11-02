Guantanamo judge orders Marine lawyer to confinement for disobeying orders, report says

The Marine Corps general in charge of war court defense teams at Guantanamo Bay was reportedly found guilty of contempt Wednesday for disobeying orders and was sentenced to 21 days of confinement.

The military judge, Air Force Col. Vance Spath, issued the penalty to Brig. Gen. John Baker after he released three civilian defense attorneys fromthe death-penalty case against Abd al Rahim al Nashiri, who is accused of attacking the USS Cole in 2000, the Miami Herald reported.

Baker, the second highest-ranking lawyer in the Marine Corps, also has to pay a $1,000 fine for his actions, according to the newspaper.

The three non-military defense attorneys quit the case for ethical reasons "related to secret government eavesdropping on their communications," according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Spath declared Baker's decision “null and void,” and ordered the three civilian attorneys -- identified by the Herald as Rick Kammen, Rosa Eliades, and Mary Spears -- to participate in a hearing on Friday.

The contempt conviction of an American official was the first handed down since military commissions began at Guantanamo Bay in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Baker was sentenced to confinement in his living quarters on the base, and is permitted to have internet and phone communications, according to the Herald.

The decision drew outrage from civil liberties groups that have long complained about military commissions at Guantanamo Bay, saying the decision "needs to be reversed."

“The contempt finding and confinement of General Baker is unlawful and an outrage,” Hina Shamsi, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Security Project said in a statement. “General Baker was continuing the honorable military defense counsel tradition of trying to act ethically, despite being part of a system rigged against the rule of law. The military judge’s unprecedented contempt ruling against General Baker shows just how difficult that is.”

Nashiri, who has been in U.S. custody for 15 years, is accused of orchestrating the 2000 suicide bombing by Al Qaeda of the U.S.S Cole off Yemen that killed 17 sailors.