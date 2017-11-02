College: Student's 'White Chicks' costume was offensive

Officials at a Massachusetts college are investigating after students said a female soccer player attended an on-campus Halloween party with darkened skin to portray a character from the movie "White Chicks."

The Sun Chronicle reports a photo taken Friday shows the woman with her skin darkened by makeup, a drawn-on goatee and a bald cap.

A Wheaton College spokesman called the costume "offensive and racist." Michael Graca says the investigation could take two weeks, but officials at the college in Norton have already met with students.

Wheaton's president also called the costume offensive.

Administrators say the student didn't play in a soccer game this week but hasn't been officially disciplined.

In "White Chicks," two black men disguise themselves as white women. Students say the soccer player was portraying a character played by Terry Crews.