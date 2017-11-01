Details of abuse emerge in hazing case against college frat

Authorities say a rental home near a New York college campus became a house of horrors for fraternity pledges who were vomited on, doused in urine and forced to eat foods that made them throw up.

More details of the allegations against the Pi Alpha Nu are emerging in documents filed in Plattsburgh court in the case against nearly two dozen State University of New York students charged with hazing.

Officials say the abuse was carried out inside the two-story Victorian home near the SUNY Plattsburgh campus that served as the frat house. The victims told authorities how the fraternity brothers subjected the pledges to hazing that ranged from repeated paddling on the buttocks to being forced to swallow chewing tobacco and goldfish.

College officials have suspended the fraternity.