Politicians react to fatal NYC truck attack in Lower Manhattan

At least eight people were killed and several were injured after a rental truck tore through a bike path in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

The suspect, who reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” after exiting the vehicle, was shot by the New York Police Department and is expected to survive.

The attack is being investigated as terrorism by the FBI and NYPD, Fox News confirms.

Here’s what politicians around the U.S. are saying:

"In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person," President Trump tweeted. "Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!"

"We join in mourning the dead, praying for the wounded, thanking first responders, & sending our love to all of NYC," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement on Twitter.

"My heart breaks for #NYC today. Thoughts & prayers as we monitor the situation," first lady Melania Trump said.

"Thanks NYPD for rapidly responding to tragic situation downtown. Worried & saddened to hear about injuries & loss of life," Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

"My heart and prayers are with the people injured and killed in Manhattan today," Rep. Frederica Wilson D-Fla., wrote on her Twitter page.

"My heart is w the people in lower Manhattan. I'm grateful to our brave first responders & wishing all those injured a speedy recovery," Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said.

"Prayers with those killed and injured in NYC and their families," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., wrote on Twitter.

"Heartbreaking," Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., wrote on Twitter. "Praying for the victims of the tragedy in Lower Manhattan."

"Saddened by the tragedy in NYC. Our prayers are w/the victims, their families & first responders," Vice President Mike Pence tweeted. "Those responsible must be held accountable"

"A horrific act of terror in NYC today. My heart is with the victims and families - I am grateful to the NYPD, FDNY, EMS, NYS police and FBI," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said.