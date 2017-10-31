Illinois man charged after mother's remains found in Chicago lagoon

An Illinois man was charged with murder Tuesday after his mother was found dismembered in a Chicago lagoon.

Brian Peck, 55, reported his mother, Gail Peck, 76, missing Friday afternoon after she went for a walk with her dog and the dog returned home without her. Police initiated an hours-long search on foot, a drone, helicopter and all-terrain vehicles.

During the investigation, police received information that suggested Peck’s disappearance may not have occurred as reported by her son prompting an extensive search of their Elgin, Illinois home.

On Saturday, three duffel bags containing human remains were discovered in a lagoon at Chicago’s Lincoln Park. Police believe the remains in all three bags are from the same person.

Investigators have evidence the body is Gail Peck. They also are doing DNA testing, which isn’t complete, but police have enough evidence to charge Brian Peck, Deputy Chief Bill Wolf said.

Peck faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death, Elgin police said. He was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The Arlington Heights Daily Herald reports that DuPage County records show Gail Peck filed an order of protection against her son in March 2016. She told police they argued about loud music he was playing and he twice put her in a chokehold and said he was going to kill her.

