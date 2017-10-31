Ex-aide at North American soccer federation gets prison

A former aide to the president of the North American professional soccer federation has been sentenced in New York City to 15 months in prison, with credit for 10 months already served in Switzerland.

Costas Takkas (KAH'-stuhs TAH'-kuhs) was sentenced Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court. He pleaded guilty in May to money laundering conspiracy.

Takkas worked at CONCACAF, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football. The British citizen is the former secretary general of the Cayman Islands Football Association.

The case is part of a sprawling prosecution that triggered turmoil at FIFA, the governing body of international soccer.