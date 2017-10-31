Charges say man had silencer, stolen missile warning system

A former Ohio air base employee has been indicted on federal charges alleging he had an unregistered firearm silencer and a stolen missile warning system that is used on aircraft.

The Dayton Daily News reports the charges against Joel Montgomery are tied to search warrants from 2015, after he was terminated from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The jailed 48-year-old man pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Cheryll Bennett, says he denies allegations in the indictment.

The newspaper reports Montgomery's Spring Valley home was raided again Oct. 19, after an informant told the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that Montgomery had hundreds of weapons and bomb-making materials and that his drinking was of concern.

A defense attorney argued in court that many of the items found at his home are legal.

