FOX NEWS FIRST: JFK records release delay sparks anger

Developing now, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017:

Anger over partial delay in release of JFK records

Uranium, dossier scandals cap bad week for Clinton, Democrats

High stakes for GOP, Trump after House paves way for tax reform

Fox News poll: NFL's popularity takes a hit

THE LEAD STORY: The delayed release of hundreds of records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy has sparked backlash among scholars and researchers ... President Donald Trump said he had "no choice" in the matter, citing "potentially irreversible harm" to national security if he were to allow all records to come out now. Trump placed sensitive files under a six-month review while letting 2,891 others come out. White House officials said the FBI and CIA made the most requests from within the government to withhold some information. Expect the conspiracy theories surrounding JFK's assassination to continue, now more than ever.

HILLARY'S BAD WEEK: Hillary Clinton might look back on this week and ask, "What happened?" She was rocked by a 1-2 scandal combination in the controversies over the infamous, but discredited, Trump dossier and the Obama-era uranium deal with Russia ... Clinton claimed the controversy over the 2010 Uranium One deal between Russia and the Obama administration had been "debunked." However, following a report by the Hill, three congressional committees are investigating alleged corruption in the Obama-era deal in which Uranium One, a Russian-backed company, bought a uranium firm with mines in the U.S. The agreement was reached while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, and some investors in Uranium One donated to the Clinton Foundation. And now that a former FBI informant has been cleared to testify before Congress, this scandal will not go away for Clinton. Besides the Uranium One developments, it was revealed that the Democratic National Committee and Clinton's presidential campaign funded the salacious Trump dossier.

TAX REFORM CLOSER? The House has paved a way, but will Republicans pass tax reform and give President Trump a much-coveted legislative victory before year’s end? ... That's the big question after the House narrowly approved a $4 trillion budget that cleared the way for Republicans to focus on tax reform. The vote was 216-212, with 20 Republicans, including conservatives unhappy about deficits and debt, opposing it. The tax bill is the top item on the GOP agenda and would be Trump's first major win in Congress.

NFL SACKED: The National Football League's popularity is taking some heavy hits. A new Fox News Poll finds the league’s favorable rating has dropped 18 points since 2013 ... Today, 46 percent of voters have a positive view of the NFL while 41 percent view it negatively. Four years ago, 64 percent had a positive view of the league and 19 percent were critical. The national anthem protests by players have not helped. According to the Fox News poll, 78 percent of voters who have an unfavorable opinion of the NFL think kneeling is inappropriate, while 62 percent of those who view the NFL favorably think it's appropriate.

