Karl Rove: The Democrats' impeachment mania

Karl Rove
By Karl Rove, The Wall Street Journal
Raw video: Democratic representative from Texas takes to House floor to file articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, forcing vote

Rep. Green introduces articles of impeachment against Trump

It is easy to dismiss the impeachment efforts of Democratic Reps. Brad Sherman, Al Green and Maxine Waters as the actions of inconsequential backbenchers.

Mr. Sherman argued in his July impeachment resolution that President Trump committed obstruction of justice by exercising his constitutional authority as head of the executive branch. The California lawmaker said it “seems likely that the president had something to hide” regarding Russia. Here’s an idea: How about waiting for the FBI investigation to conclude?

Then there is Mr. Green, another long-serving House member without any significant accomplishments. He unveiled his competing impeachment resolution earlier this month. Among his list of Mr. Trump’s impeachable acts was disrespecting National Football League players. Overturning a national election because of crude comments about athletes who don’t stand during the anthem certainly is novel.

Then there is Ms. Waters. She said last week that the New York gala she was attending was so exciting that “with this kind of inspiration, I will go and take Trump out tonight.” Few took this provocation literally, but even her defense sounded unhinged: “He creates controversy, he cannot get along with our members of Congress, and I’m going to continue my efforts to impeach him.” Apparently the standard for impeaching a president has shifted again: Now he can be removed from office for creating controversy and fighting with Congress.

Karl Rove joined Fox News Channel as a political contributor in February 2008. He also currently serves as a columnist for the Wall Street Journal. Mr. Rove helped organize the political-action committee American Crossroads. His latest book is "The Triumph of William McKinley: Why the Election of 1896 Still Matters" (Simon & Schuster, 2015). Follow him on Twitter @KarlRove.