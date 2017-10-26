Red panda babies make debut at Philadelphia Zoo

An adorable duo of baby red pandas has made its debut at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Yeren and Ping Jing were presented to the public for the first time on Thursday.

The male cubs were born to mom Spark and dad Khumbie in June. It's the second successful red panda birth at the zoo, with twins Benjamin and Betsey born in 2015.

The zoo says Spark is a "wonderful mom" and all are doing very well.

Red Pandas are native to the mountains of central China, Nepal and northern Myanmar. They are considered endangered in the wild due to habitat destruction, poaching and climate change.