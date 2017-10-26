Milacron Holdings beats Street 3Q forecasts

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $12.3 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The industrial technology company posted revenue of $314.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300.9 million.

Milacron Holdings shares have decreased 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 22 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCRN