Bail hearing for Honduran charged in Florida mall bomb plot

By CURT ANDERSON, Associated Press

MIAMI –  A bail hearing is set for a Honduran man charged with attempting to blow up a Florida mall as a sympathizer of the Islamic State extremist group.

Federal prosecutors say they will oppose release on bail at Thursday's hearing for 53-year-old Vicente Adolfo Solano. Prosecutors say Solano should stay behind bars until trial as a flight risk and danger to the community.

The FBI says Solano plotted with a confidential informant to bomb the busy food court at the Miami-area Dolphin Mall. Solano was arrested Friday after accepting a fake bomb from undercover FBI operatives outside the mall.

The FBI also says Solano made videos of himself wearing black and in a black mask saying he wanted to plant a bomb to show his support for the Islamic State.