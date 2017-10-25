US, Gulf allies sanction Yemenis suspected of terror links

In a coordinated move with Arab Gulf allies, the U.S. has announced new sanctions against nine Yemenis and two Yemeni entities suspected of financing terrorist groups.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the designations on Tuesday during a speech at an investment conference in the capital, Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain jointly agreed to the sanctions list with Washington in what Mnuchin describes as "the largest ever multilateral designation in the Middle East."

The announcement represents a rare moment of coordination among the oil-rich Gulf states nearly four months after Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, along with Egypt, severed ties with Qatar over its foreign policies.

Mnuchin is scheduled to visit the UAE, Qatar and Jerusalem during his Mideast trip.