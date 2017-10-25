Chicago priest blessed hotel floor after Las Vegas massacre

A Chicago priest has blessed the Las Vegas hotel room from where a sniper fired shots into a crowded country music concert.

The Rev. Clete Kiley tells the Chicago Sun-Times he felt surrounded by "the mystery of evil" on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The priest performed the ritual last week at the request of the Unite Here union of hotel workers.

Stephen Paddock on Oct. 1 fired on the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip, killing 58 and wounding 500.

Kiley says he took a glass of water and a palm branch from a tree in the Mandalay Bay lobby and went to the room. There he blessed the water, his companion and himself and then every corner of the suite.