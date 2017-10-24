Murder trial starts for man who stoked US immigration debate

Prosecutors called the father of Kate Steinle as their first witness in the murder trial of the man charged with fatally shooting his daughter in San Francisco two years ago.

With his lower-lip quivering with emotion and a packed courtroom hanging on every word, Jim Steinle recounted the final moments of his daughter's life as they walked on a summer evening stroll on a San Francisco pier on July 1, 2015.

The elder Steinle said he heard a loud bang, and his daughter collapsed in his arms, asking him for help. She was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Her death touched off a debate on illegal immigration because Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, the man charged with murder for her death, had been deported five times.