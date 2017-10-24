Father of three gunned down in possible road rage killing

A father of three was gunned down after getting lost on his way home from a concert in Chicago — but, three weeks later, cops still haven’t identified a suspect in what they believe was a road-rage killing.

Adam Furtick, 34, was returning to his family’s suburban Illinois home in Bridgeview when he was shot in the Scottsdale section of Chicago’s Southwest Side in the early hours of Oct. 9, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Cops believe the gunman was in another vehicle when he pulled up alongside Furtick and squeezed off at least one shot that hit him in the abdomen. He was pronounced dead about five hours later, the paper reported.

Furtick had earlier told his wife, Gina, 33, that he was lost as he was driving home from Concord Music Hall, where he met two friends and saw the English rock band UFO perform.

Furtick said “when he figured it out, he’d call me back,” Gina Furtick told the newspaper, but that would be the last time the couple spoke. She started furiously calling after not hearing back, when suddenly a police officer answered and broke the news.

“My heart fell into my stomach,” Furtick said.

“I was just trying to get to the hospital as fast as I could,” she continued. “I just sat there and prayed. That’s all I could do.”

Investigators were unable to provide a description of a suspect or the vehicle believed to be involved in the killing, the Tribune reports.

