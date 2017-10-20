FOX NEWS FIRST: General Kelly defends Trump, shuts down libs' politicization of a tragedy

TOP OF THE MORNING

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017:

General Kelly’s emotional speech thwarts liberals' attack on Trump over phone call to Army widow

The Senate passes a $4 trillion budget framework for tax reform

Trump’s border barrier takes shape through eight prototypes

Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino regrets staying quiet on Harvey Weinstein

THE LEAD STORY: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's emotional condemnation of Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson's attack on President Trump's – over his handling of a condolence call to an Army widow -- slammed the door on liberals' latest attempts to take down the commander-in-chief ... Wilson alleged that Trump told the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson during a phone call that "he knew what he signed up for" - a claim the president said was fabricated. Kelly on Thursday defended the president, adding he was "stunned" and "brokenhearted" that Wilson would listen in on such a sacred and private phone call and then criticize the president's tone in the media. Rep. Wilson and other liberals immediately responded by arguing Kelly was trying to keep his job and "would say anything." However, Kelly, had a unique perspective because his own son was killed in Afghanistan in 2010. Democrats and the media were slammed for politicizing a tragedy and trying to weaponize Gold Star families in their political war on Trump.

BIG STEP TOWARD TAX REFORM: Senate Republicans narrowly passed a $4 trillion budget plan, taking their first big step toward a tax reform package promised by President Donald Trump ... Approval of the nonbinding plan allows the Senate to use a special process known as "budget reconciliation" that would forestall a Democratic filibuster. The Senate plan, approved on a 51-49 vote, calls for $473 billion in cuts from Medicare over 10 years and more than $1 trillion from Medicaid.

TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL WALL': As workers nearly complete the first prototypes of President Trump’s border wall, the Department of Homeland Security next week will begin testing which designs best deter and prevent illegal immigrants from entering the U.S. ... U.S. Customs and Border Protection awarded eight contracts to six companies to build the prototypes. Four are made of reinforced concrete, the others involve alternate materials, mostly steel. Each model is 18 to 30 feet high and 30 feet long. Contractors have until Oct. 26 to complete their design before testing begins. All the construction is taking place near San Diego.

TARANTINO REGRETS SILENCE: Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino says he knew about the sexual allegations against Harvey Weinstein and regrets not speaking up ... Weinstein’s alleged history of sexual assault has rocked Hollywood. After exposés appeared in the New York Times and the New Yorker magazine, a flood of women – including Rose McGowan and Mira Sorvino -- started sharing their stories of unwanted advances from the movie producer. Tarantino said Sorvino told him in 1995 about her encounter with Weinstein, the Times reported. He said he was “shocked and appalled,” when he first heard.

Harvey Weinstein sex scandal: Everything you need to know

ABOUT LAST NIGHT

WILSON THE 'WRECKER': "It is a very, very personal, intimate moment, and she has wrecked it, is what she has done. She is a wrecker. This Congressman Wilson is a wrecker. " – Lt. Col. Oliver North, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," explaining how Rep. Frederica Wilson violated a private moment between President Trump and the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson with her very public criticism. WATCH

ALL HAT, NO SHAME: "No colorful hat is going to hide her shame." – Greg Gutfeld, on "The Five," making a reference to Rep. Frederica Wilson's trademark head attire, in condemning her politicization of Trump's call with an Army widow. WATCH

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

GE's Immelt used two planes, one empty, for business travel.

'Anemic' iPhone 8 demand drags Apple shares lower.

Black Monday: Neil Cavuto looks back at the 1987 market crash.

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

China: Xi's at Bat. Who's next in power?

Newt Gingrich: Renewing American leadership in space.

Sorry, New York Times, Trump isn’t Hitler. Not even close.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

WATCH: Katy Perry gets stuck suspended above her crowd during a concert.

Anna Faris sparks new boyfriend rumors following divorce from Chris Pratt.

CMA Awards 2017: Who are the country music performers and nominees?

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Your brain knows when you've just died, researchers say

Cave discovered on the Moon raises hope for human colonization.

Unofficial in-flight dating app makes joining mile-club a whole lot easier.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Ainsley Earhardt talks to Eric and Lara Trump about life with a new baby and more; RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Judge Jeanine Pirro sound off on Democrats' politicization of Gold Star families; plus a look at why Amazon's new $5 billion headquarters may ruin your city.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: A special edition from Las Vegas will feature a benefit concert for the victims of the Oct. 1 massacre and include musical performances from Big & Rich and<<<(No bold) Rascal Flats.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Senate Republicans' first step toward tax reform will be the big topic for today’s guests: Douglas Holtz-Eakin, former budget director; Marc Short, White House director of legislative affairs; Mark Penn, former Clinton campaign chief strategist; and House and Ways Committee Chair Kevin Brady. Plus, Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. explains new intercollegiate and adaptive baseball field that is the first of its kind on a college campus.

Varney & Company, 9 a.m. ET: Antonio Sabato Jr. gives the latest on his congressional campaign and sounds off on the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal.

On Fox News Radio:

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET to Noon ET: Actor Kirk Cameron talks about his new movie REVIVE US 2.

#OnThisDay

2011: Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi is captured and killed by the National Transitional Council Forces.

1990: 2 Live Crew members are acquitted of obscenity charges

1968: Jacqueline Kennedy marries Greek shipping magnet<<no comma Aristotle Onassis.

Thank you for joining us on Fox News First! Enjoy your day and weekend. We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday morning.